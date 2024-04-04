CISF jawan shoots himself dead at Delhi Metro station

A 36-year-old CISF constable allegedly killed himself using his service rifle at the Paschim Vihar (West) Metro Station on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6:40 am, they said.

The body of the deceased jawan, Sahare Kishore Samrao, was recovered from near the X-ray baggage scanner, they said.

The constable is said to have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2014 and was posted to the CISF (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) in 2022, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan, deployed in the CISF unit that guards the Delhi Metro, killed himself using his service weapon, they said.

The deceased hails from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and lived with his family in Delhi's Narela area, they said.

An inquiry is being undertaken by the paramilitary force apart from the Delhi Police, the officials said.