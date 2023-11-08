Chhattisgarh records 71% turnout, Mizoram 77%

New Delhi: The tentative voter turnout in Chhattisgarh in the phase one of Assembly polls stood at around 71 per cent, officials said on Tuesday. They said the turnout in Mizoram was recorded at 77 per cent.



All 40 Assembly seats in the northeastern state went for polls in a single phase. In Chhattisgarh, 20 out of 90 seats went for polls in the first phase. The polling for the remaining 70 assembly segments will be held in the second phase on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

“The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations, including interior and inaccessible polling stations, come in,” the EC said in a statement here.

Voters who reached polling stations till the end of poll hours are allowed to cast their vote, the poll panel pointed out. Final figures will be known by Wednesday, it said.

In Chhattisgarh, incidents of violence were reported from Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker districts.

Four security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxalites in the Chintagufa police station area of Sukma district while a CRPF commando sustained injuries in an IED blast near Tondamarka camp in the same district during separate area domination operations to ensure security during the polls, police said.

Exchanges of fire also took place between Naxalites and security personnel --one each in Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker districts. However, no harm was reported to security personnel in those incidents, police said.

Polling in 10 constituencies -- Mohla-Manpur (Durg division), Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta (all in Bastar division) - began at 7 am and continued till 3 pm in view of the Naxal threat.

The remaining 10 constituencies -- Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Pandariya and Kawardha -- voted between 8 am and 5 pm.

Around 60,000 security personnel, 40,000 of them belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in the Bastar division which has 12 assembly segments, police said.

In Mizoram, elections passed off peacefully. Polling in all the 1,276 polling stations was peaceful, an official said, adding 174 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray.

Of the 11 districts, central Mizoram’s Serchhip recorded the highest polling percentage of 84.49, followed by Hnahthial (84.16) and Khawzawl (82.39).

Aizawl district witnessed the lowest turnout of 73.09 per cent. South Mizoram’s Siaha (76.41) and Saitual (75.12) also posted lower voting percentages compared to others, ECI data said.