Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra CM today

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to assume the role of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister for the fourth time in a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.



The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Ministers J P Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, among other leaders.

Amit Shah will meet Naidu at his residence tonight before the ceremony according to NDA sources.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer invited Naidu to form the government after a request from NDA leaders on Tuesday. Naidu met the Governor at Raj Bhavan later in the evening.

The swearing-in is scheduled for 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Earlier in the day, Naidu was elected leader by the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners in separate meetings. He announced that Amaravati will be the sole capital of the state.

“With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as the CM), and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said. He also announced that this would be his fourth term and expressed confidence in the Central Government’s cooperation.

After the meetings, NDA leaders, including members from TDP, BJP, and Janasena, met the Governor to stake their claim to form the government. Alongside Naidu, other leaders such as Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, senior leader N Manohar, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu are expected to be sworn in. NDA sources indicate that Pawan Kalyan has been offered the deputy CM post, and Janasena and BJP are likely to get five to six cabinet berths.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has a strength of 175, allowing for a cabinet of 26 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad reviewed the arrangements for the ceremony, stating that the Prime Minister is expected to depart from Delhi at 8.20 am and arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 10.40 am on Wednesday. Modi is scheduled to reach the venue by 10.55 am and participate in the swearing-in ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm, after which he is expected to return to the airport and depart for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm.

Invitations have been extended to farmers who contributed land for the Amaravati capital project and individuals allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime, according to TDP sources.

Naidu first became Chief Minister in 1995, serving two terms in united Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004, and a third term as the first Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2019. Following a loss in the 2019 elections, he served as opposition leader until 2024. He returns as Chief Minister after a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, where the NDA won 164 of the 175 Assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.