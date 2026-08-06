Centre extends tenures of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary by one year

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenures of Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan and Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year, according to separate orders issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the continuation of Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary for one more year beyond August 30, 2026. He will now remain in office until August 30, 2027.

Somanathan, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge as Cabinet Secretary in August 2024 for a two-year term. In a separate order, the ACC approved a one-year extension for Home Secretary Govind Mohan beyond August 22, 2026. He will continue in the post until August 22, 2027. The order said the extension was granted by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Under the existing rules, the government can extend the service of key officials beyond the retirement age of 60 years. These include the cabinet secretary, home secretary, defence secretary, foreign secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing, and certain other senior positions.

Mohan is a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre and was appointed Home Secretary in August 2024.