CBI books own Dy SP, his wife for amassing disproportionate assets

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case of amassing disproportionate assets against its own deputy superintendent of police, already under probe in a bribery case while posted in the Banking, Securities and Fraud branch, officials said on Tuesday. The agency has booked the Dy SP and his wife for amassing over Rs 98.33 lakh during 2021-24, which is 87 per cent above his known sources of income, they said.

The couple could not offer a satisfactory explanation for the assets, following which a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them, they said. The DySP was already facing a probe in a 2024 case for allegedly collecting Rs five crore in bribes from companies and individuals under probe, they said.