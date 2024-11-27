Bypolls to six vacant RS seats in 4 states on December 20

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bypolls to fill six Rajya Sabha vacancies across four states will be held on December 20. In Andhra Pradesh, three seats fell vacant after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned in August. While Yadav and Krishnaiah’s terms were set to expire in June 2028, Mopidevi’s tenure was to end in June 2026.

In Odisha, a vacancy arose after Sujeet Kumar of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) quit and was subsequently expelled from the party. His term was due to conclude in April 2026.

West Bengal’s vacancy was created when TMC leader Jawhar Sircar resigned in April amid controversy surrounding the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata. Sircar’s term would have ended in April 2026.

In Haryana, BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar resigned after being elected as an MLA in the recent state elections. With recent Assembly poll results, the BJP is poised to dominate the bypolls in Odisha and Haryana, while the TDP is expected to gain in Andhra Pradesh.