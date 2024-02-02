Budget guarantee of strengthening foundation of developed India: Modi

New Delhi: In a televised address after the interim Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the budget offers a “guarantee” for strengthening the foundation of a developed India and instils the “confidence of continuity.”



Modi emphasised that the Budget empowers the four pillars of a developed India— the young, poor, women, and farmers— reflecting the aspirations of a young India. While controlling the fiscal deficit, Modi highlighted the historic increase in total expenditure to Rs 11,11,111 crore. He termed it a “sweet spot” and emphasised its potential to create employment opportunities and modern infrastructure.

Modi praised the budget’s inclusivity, innovation, and focus on empowering the poor and middle class, noting its significant provisions for research and innovation, start-ups, and capital expenditure.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to big goals and achievements, including efforts for housing, women’s empowerment, and welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat. Modi also discussed initiatives for rooftop solar, income tax remission, and various measures for farmers’ welfare, foreseeing increased income and reduced expenses.