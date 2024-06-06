Both Naidu and Nitish likely to drive hard bargains with BJP for lending support

NEW DELHI: As the process of government formation sets in after the NDA meeting on Wednesday unanimously elected Narendra Modi as its leader, the BJP which fell short of a majority in the new Lok Sabha is likely to face some hard bargaining from two astute and strategically strong political leaders — JDU)’s Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s N Chandrababu Naidu who have pledged support to the BJP-led NDA combine.



In terms of strength of MPs, JD(U) is second only to the TDP in the NDA, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) plans to leverage the 12 seats it has won to negotiate plum portfolios in the Union Cabinet, including the Railways which was headed by Kumar himself earlier.

Nitish Kumar attended the meeting of the NDA allies here after he shared a flight from Patna with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. JD(U) leaders say the result of 2024 is different as the BJP does not have a majority on its own and the support of its 12 MPs this time will be more crucial and valuable. “Nitish has held railways, agriculture and transport portfolios in the NDA government. We want our MPs to take up those departments that can help in the development of our state,’’ said a party leader.

So far as Naidu is concerned, his party has also secured a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, ousting YSRCP by good numbers. Naidu’s resurgence at the state level as well as the strength of his 16 MPs make him a patient, calibrated and hard bargainer.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is already a much-voiced demand which will ensure more Central funds but Naidu is likely to focus on sustained economic benefits for his state, political analysts say. In 1999, Naidu had stayed out of the Union Cabinet but bargained for TDP to get the Speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha.

For PM Modi who has led strong majority governments in the past 10 years negotiating with Naidu may present a tough challenge and put his skills to the test.

Naidu will certainly extract his pound of flesh in return for not disturbing the BJP’s applecart for the time being. Some key portfolios are also said to be on the negotiation table.

Lok Janshakti Party of Chirag Paswan with five MPs is also likely to ask for one Cabinet berth and another Minister of State in return for its support to the BJP-led coalition government.