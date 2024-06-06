BJP failed to address key issues like inflation and unemployment

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that farmers' plight, Agnipath, unemployment, law and order, and inflation were key issues which the ruling BJP failed to address.

As the Congress wrested five Lok Sabha seats from the ruling BJP in Haryana, Hooda said that he had been saying "there is a wave blowing in favour of the Congress".

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, had a major say when the tickets for the Lok Sabha seats in the state were allotted.

Barring Kumari Selja, who is considered as Hooda's detractor, on the remaining eight of the nine seats which the Congress contested, the candidates were considered as ex-CM's loyalists or confidantes.

"You asked me about exit polls predicting most seats to the BJP, to which I said wait for the actual poll results on June 4," the Congress veteran said. Haryana is known for "jai jawan, jai kisan, jai pehalwan".

"But what did they (BJP) do. They brought Agniveer (Agnipath scheme), which faced opposition from the youth. They did not redress farmers' issues. And everyone knows the treatment that was meted to our wrestler daughters, who had to protest (at Delhi's Jantar Mantar)," he said.

Hooda said that unemployment increased in the state during the BJP rule while the law and order situation also deteriorated.

He claimed that the Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state will have an impact on the Vidhan Sabha elections, which are due in October.

"This is clear indication that people of Haryana have made up their mind to bring the Congress to power in the Assembly polls," Hooda claimed.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, Hooda said people have supported the Congress.

The Congress leader said he had been maintaining that BJP will be "wiped out in south, halved in north".

“Look at Haryana and Rajasthan… People have given us good support," he added.

On the BJP's claims that NDA will win 400 seats this time, Hooda said, "I had been saying that it was a mere slogan. In Haryana too, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP had given slogan of ‘Abki baar 75 paar' (claiming to win 75 of the 90 seats). Everyone knows how many seats they later won. (BJP had won 40 seats)."

Hooda said that he had maintained that it will be a direct fight between the Congress and BJP in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I had been repeatedly saying that it is going to be a direct fight between the Congress and BJP. And that has been proved," said Hooda.

"The people have rejected the vote katu' (vote cutters) outfits," he added referring to the JJP and INLD.

The grand old party had contested nine of the ten Lok Sabha seats, leaving the Kurukshetra seat to its INDIA bloc ally AAP. AAP's Sushil Gupta, however, lost to BJP's Naveen Jindal from the seat.

Reacting to the performance of the Congress in Haryana and INDIA bloc in the country, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, who wrested his traditional Rohtak seat from BJP's Arvind Sharma, said, "This is a victory of democracy. People have voted to save the Constitution".

He alleged that the BJP indulged in divisive agenda, which the people have defeated.

"They have voted against arrogance of the BJP. It is the victory of people of India and Haryana," he said.

The Congress' performance in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls has also come as a boost to Bhupinder Hooda, the 76-year-old satrap who remains the party's face in the state. Hooda has been the chief minister twice.