Bengaluru bound Akasa air flight declared emergency due to bomb threat; returns to Delhi

An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru made a precautionary return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a bomb threat was received. Flight QP 1335, which was scheduled to land in Delhi around 2 PM, was carrying 174 passengers, three infants, and seven crew members. According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, the airline's Emergency Response teams were closely monitoring the situation. They advised the pilot to divert back to Delhi as a safety measure. The captain followed the necessary emergency protocols to ensure a secure landing.

This incident comes on the heels of heightened security concerns, as just a day earlier, seven flights, including one destined for the United States, received bomb threats through a social media platform. This prompted security agencies to conduct counter-terrorism drills at various airports. These threats, which originated on the microblogging platform X, followed earlier bomb threats to three international flights from Mumbai, all of which were later deemed hoaxes, causing significant disruption for travelers and airline personnel.