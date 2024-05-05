Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telugu states today

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.



According to a release from BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

A release from AP BJP wing said the senior BJP leader would attend a public rally at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh this morning, where he would share the dias with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in a rally at Jammalamadugu and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, the AP BJP sources said.