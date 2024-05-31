Air India faces Aviation Ministry scrutiny over 20-hour flight delay

New Delhi: The Aviation Ministry has issued a notice to Air India following a 20-hour delay of a Delhi-San Francisco flight, prompting concerns over passenger welfare amid extreme heat. Passengers were seen lying along the aerobridge corridor at Delhi airport, with many complaining of fainting due to lack of air-conditioning inside the plane.

The delay was attributed to "operational reasons," with Air India sources indicating that by the time the issue was resolved, flight duty time limitations had come into effect. The Ministry is demanding an explanation as to why no arrangements were made to alleviate the passengers' distress, especially considering the nearly 50 degrees Celsius temperatures recorded in Delhi.

Approximately 200 passengers were on board the Boeing 777 aircraft for flight AI 183, originally scheduled to depart around 3:30 pm on Thursday. Initial delays lasted around six hours before the flight was rescheduled. A technical glitch necessitated an aircraft change, leading passengers to board another plane where the air-conditioning system was not functioning. This caused several passengers, including elderly individuals and children, to faint, according to a woman passenger speaking to PTI.

She reported that the revised departure time was set for around 8 pm, and passengers boarded the new aircraft at approximately 7:20 pm. With the air conditioning still not operational, passenger agitation grew, and they disembarked after nearly an hour. They were then made to wait for nearly an hour in the aerobridge before being allowed back into the airport.

The Ministry's notice to Air India seeks clarity on why adequate measures were not taken to mitigate the passengers' hardship during the extended delay.