AAP, BJP engage in blame game, allege poaching of councillors

New Delhi: Ahead of the mayor's election, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to lure their newly elected MCD councillors.



The fresh war of words came as two Congress councillors who on Friday defected to AAP returned to the party fold and BJP councillor from Anand Vihar Monica Pant filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against an AAP leader Shikha Garg, alleging that she tried to "bribe her for switching sides.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing newly elected councillors of his party, cautioned them that the BJP would "try to buy them out".

The BJP leaders, at a press conference, also alleged that "an agent" of Kejriwal was trying to poach party councillors.

The Congress also accused Kejriwal's party of indulging in poaching after two of its defectors returned.

Kejriwal alleged the BJP can offer Rs 10 lakh to 50 lakh to AAP councilors "The BJP will now try to buy you, they will offer you money to join them. I am sure some of you might already have received calls from them.

"They will offer Rs 10 lakh to someone, and Rs 50 lakh to another person and ask you to join them and vote for them while selecting the mayor," Kejriwal charged and hoped the AAP councilors will not fall prey to poaching.

He also told them to record audio and video of such offers to expose those involved and to report any bribing attempt by the BJP to party MLAs from their area or MCD coordinators.

BJP leaders including national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and Delhi unit media cell head Harish Khurana at a press conference accused the AAP of trying to poach their party's newly elected councillors.

Poonawala alleged a new model of the AAP — Pralobhan for Parshad (alluring councillors) — has come to the fore.

Khurana claimed that an "agent" of Kejriwal was trying to induce the BJP councillors to switch to the AAP. He said there was evidence of poaching attempts by the AAP.

BJP councillor from Anand Vihar Monica Pant charged that AAP leader Shikha Garg introduced herself as a representative of an MP of her party. Continued on P4