SSC hiring scam: HC expresses displeasure over CBI probe, seeks report within 7 days

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday expressed his annoyance over the SSC recruitment scam investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He directed the Central agency to submit a report within seven days regarding the alleged irregularities in the Primary Group C and Group D recruitments of 2016.



Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Central agency to interrogate former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya who is at present in judicial custody.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday asked CBI about why additional panel was not published and how the Board had selected a private company for outsourcing. It has been directed that the former Secretary of WBBPE, Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, will submit an affidavit mentioning the cause of not publishing additional panel for recruitment.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday also mentioned in his order about the CBI officer who was removed from the investigation procedures for his ‘extreme inefficiency and extreme lackadaisical attitude in the investigation.’

High Court sought the report from CBI based on a few points like, whether any tender was published before selecting the private company for the Board’s work and why such confidential works were outsourced from a private company. The next date of hearing has been fixed on February 10 at 2 pm.