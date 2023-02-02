South Dinajpur: 276 beneficiaries get facility under Social Security Scheme

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic body distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under Social Security Scheme on Thursday, the concerned civic body Chairman Ashok Mitra informed.

“On Thursday, we distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under the Social Security System. As a part of it, we had invited five such beneficiaries in the premises of the Balurghat civic body so that we could deliver them the cheques. A total number of 276 beneficiaries were able to get the facility under this scheme. Each of the beneficiaries received Rs 40, 000,” Mitra said.

According to him, the rest of the 271 beneficiaries will receive the same amount directly to their savings bank accounts which were furnished by them. “The scheme was stopped for about six to seven years. After forming the new board, we had taken up an initiative regarding the matter. An amount of Rs 1, 10, 40,000 was sanctioned for it,” he said.