Serampore: 2 killed in explosion

KOLKATA: Two labourers were killed due to an explosion while cutting metal wastes on Thursday morning in Serampore.



About four others suffered injuries and have been admitted in multiple hospitals.

According to sources, around 10 am on Thursday local people at Peyarapur area on Delhi Road heard an explosion inside a steel and alloy factory. It was found that while cutting iron made objects using gas cutters, an explosion took place. Several labourers suffered injuries. All of them were rushed to Serampore Walsh Hospital where two labourers identified as Guinram Dolui and Pankaj Das were declared brought dead.

Sources informed the several metal objects from defence also used to brought in the factory as scrap material. It is suspected there might be something like shells which had the residue of the gun powder exploded while cutting. However, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon for sample collection.