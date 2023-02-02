Police open Tourist Assistance Booth

ALIPURDUAR: The Jaldapara National Park area, a major tourist attraction in the Alipurduar district now has a Tourist Assistance booth. The booth was inaugurated on Friday by Ajay Kumar, ADG, North Bengal.



“Tourists from all over the world visit this sanctuary. At times they face difficulties in finding food and lodging facilities. We have opened this assistant booth for the convenience of the tourists. Our volunteers will be present at this booth 24 hours a day to assist the tourists. They will guide the tourists whenever required and ensure that the tourists do not face any harassment”, stated Ajay Kumar, ADG, North Bengal.

Jaldapara National Park is famous for one horned rhinoceros. Every year many local and foreign tourists visit.

Except this booth 4 more Tourist Assistant Police Booths will be set up by the police in Alipurduar district in near future. All districts of the State will be having such tourist booths. 24 hours a day 2 civic volunteers will be present at the booth.

“This booth will benefit many local and foreign tourists. We have seen that at times tourists get confused while taking decisions regarding hotels, restaurants. At times wrong or misleading information is also provided to them. All this will be sorted out with such assistance booths,” stated Jawaharlal Saha, president of Jaldapara Lodge Owners Association.