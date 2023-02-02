Pavements in Gariahat shine after plastic covers atop shops disappear

Kolkata: Visitors walking along the pavement of Gariahat amidst the stalls of hawkers doting it will be in for a pleasant surprise with the footpaths presenting a cleaner and wider look allowing a much better walking space.



The hawkers with assistance from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Police have squeezed their stalls to put an end to the jostling experience during a walk along the footpath in the shopping hub.

The plastics covering the top of the stalls that presented a shabby and dingy look have disappeared and have been replaced by tin shades which have also allowed sunlight to play on the pavements.Hawking rules framed by the state government ban the use of plastic sheets in hawkers’ stalls.“The recent survey by KMC and Kolkata Police have demarcated the space for the stalls. We are trying to stick to it to the best extent possible. A majority of the stalls have already restricted their space to allow two-thirds of the footpath for pedestrians’ walk,” Abhijit Saha, working President of Gariahat Indira Hawkers Union said.

The removal of plastic sheets has made the names of shops lining the footpath visible from the road and has also eliminated the threat of fire hazards to a great extent.There are over 1,200 hawkers on the pavements around Gariahat along Rashbehari Avenue and Gariahat Road. Some of the hawkers are also using clothes to cover the back side of their stalls but plastic has been completely discarded.The hawkers, however, doubted whether the present arrangement would protect their shops during the rainy season.

“We are in talks with the KMC on what can be used to provide extra cushion to the stalls during monsoon so that the wares do not get wet,” one of the hawkers who sell women’s garments said.As per the rules, stalls can be allowed on only one side of the footpath with permanent shops bearing the specific name on the other side. However, in some areas, small stalls have been set up just infront of permanent shops. The union leaders are concerned over the fate of these stalls.The town vending committee made up of police, KMC officials, hawkers and elected representatives, has been empowered to regulate hawking in the city by the Street Vending (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. It will take some more time for all the hawkers in Gariahat to make necessary changes in their stalls to allow space for pedestrians. “We are hopeful that Gariahat will become a model and will be adopted in other places in the city having hawkers on the footpath,” Debasish Kumar, KMC’s Member, Mayor-in-Council overseeing hawker issues, said.