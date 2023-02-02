‘Owners of pvt markets without KMC licence remain untraceable’

In their quest to identify private markets in the city that are running without having obtained a licence from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the civic body officials have run into a hurdle as owners of these markets remain untraceable.

Following the recent collapse of a private market building in Bowbazar, the KMC decided to form a policy to ensure private building owners carry out maintenance of their properties. Mayor Firhad Hakim has said that KMC has no power to regulate private markets but pointed out that as per Section 436 of the KMC Act 1980, no place, other than a municipal market, shall be used as a market unless such a place has been licensed as a market by the Municipal Commissioner. He added that presently many of these private markets are functioning without obtaining this licence. Such markets are not legal.

However, civic body officials have run into a hurdle in the process of trying to reach the owners of these private markets. A KMC source said that most of the owners are untraceable.

“KMC officials tried several means to contact them but without any success. It is hence apparent that after any fire incidents in these private markets, one can hardly find the owner who can be held accountable easily” the source said.

“The markets that are being talked about have been doing business in Kolkata for decades. When they came up, no one checked if they obtained the licence from KMC. This licence is only given once there is fire clearance. This shows that these markets also lack fire clearance certificates. One can find such markets in areas of Bhawanipore, Bowbazar, Burrabazar etc,” the source added.

Asked about any solutions, it was learnt that in the absence of the owners, the associations that are running them are being held accountable.