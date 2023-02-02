Now, names of tenants in sanction plan for reconstructed bldg

In a bid to encourage tenants of dilapidated buildings to vacate the property for demolition and assure them that they would be allotted spaces once the building is reconstructed, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is including their names in the building sanction plan.

Mayor Firhad Hakim recently instructed the civic body officials to compile a list of the dilapidated buildings that pose a risk of collapse. He said portions of such buildings which pose an immediate risk need to be demolished before the monsoon. The recent building collapse in the Sealdah area trapped five persons inside. KMC is now drawing up a fresh list of all the tenants residing in such dilapidated structures which need urgent demolition.

However, the main hurdle that the civic body officials are facing is resistance from tenants of these buildings who fear that due to conflicts with the owners over rent or other issues, they will not be allotted spaces once they vacate the building for reconstruction.

A KMC official said that in most cases there are legal disputes between owner and tenants.

“Owners say they do not have the money to carry out maintenance while tenants complain that the owner must carry out maintenance since they are paying rent to the owner”, the official said.

KMC sources said that to break this impasse and leave no room for doubt, KMC is now including the names of the tenants in the sanction plan for the new building that is to be reconstructed. “This will assure the tenants that they will be allotted a space once the new building comes up. We try to give them the same amount of space that they occupied previously. There may be a minor difference but nothing significant. The decision was taken by the mayor who is concerned about the safety of the residents of

dilapidated properties.”