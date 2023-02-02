New Avatar: Siliguri civic body set to become ‘Smart Corporation’ with help of technology

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is on its way to becoming a ‘Smart Corporation’. To ease the way of work, the new SMC board is using digital technologies to its maximum benefit in all avenues.



Recently Mayor Gautam Deb inaugurated new wireless intercom facilities in the SMC office premises along with providing swipe machines for tax collectors.

“The entire system will be digitalised. We have launched intercoms which will help in staff co-ordination in a lesser time. All the digitalised systems will help in completing work in a lesser time and in a more efficient manner,” stated Deb.

After coming to power the new board has given the office a facelift. A video conference room has come up. They have installed bio-metric devices in the office. They have also updated their website where all information about the corporation has been added.

An online system from where one can apply for a trade license online and renewal is in place.

The same system is available for getting birth and death certificates and building plans. Previously people had to queue up to get these certificates. Now, they are just a click from the comfort of their residences.

Recently, the board distributed 50 swipe machines to tax collectors.

This helps in creating a database of taxes. Many departments are there in the SMC. For easy communication primarily 54 wireless intercoms have been given. Later all the departments will be connected with intercoms.

Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar said: “ We have a target to upgrade the SMC to a ‘Smart Corporation’. For this, we are digitising all possible segments. Not only will it save time, but it will also help in maintaining the database.”

Apart from this, the SMC is also active on its social media platform.

Every week the Mayor communicates with people through his social media page which helps in interacting with the public and keeping a tab of ground zero.