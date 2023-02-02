Minister encourages good reading habits in kids

Reading habit expands knowledge base, enhances concentration, creates a sharp memory and develops verbal and written abilities. State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja told Millennium Post that it is important to inculcate the habit of reading in kids.

“It is crucial to develop the habit of healthy reading. I understand today’s kids are under a lot of academic stress and then there’s the virtual world too which is attractive. But as guardians, we should guide them to read books,” said the minister, who

inaugurated the Women & Child Development and Social Welfare stall at the 46th International Kolkata