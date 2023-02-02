KMC begins survey of over 3K ponds to start fish farming

kolkata: With uncertainty looming over the fact as to when pisciculture can be taken up at the Bikramgarh Jheel in South Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started surveying the rest of the 3499 ponds under its jurisdiction to begin fish farming there.



The member Mayor-in-Council of the Environment department, Swapan Samaddar said that there are a total of 3500 ponds within the jurisdiction of the KMC. “We started a survey in most of these ponds. The work is being done by the state Fisheries department. The councillors have been asked to identify ponds in their respective wards.”

Sources in the department said that few ponds have already been identified for the initiative. Most of these water bodies are freshwater ponds suitable for fish farming.

However, a green signal is awaited for starting pisciculture in these ponds, said the KMC source.

For Bikramgarh Jheel, the KMC requires funds of about Rs 9 crore for dredging the water body before starting any pisciculture related activities there. A large part of the water body has already been occupied due to encroachment. The civic body has asked the state government for funds.

KMC is also doing Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping of all the ponds within its jurisdiction while it is also identifying lands which were previously water bodies. The idea of introducing pisciculture in city ponds was conceived after complaints began pouring in from wards against filling up of water bodies for real estate purposes.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has given strict instructions to officials of the Environment department to upload an updated list of ponds to keep track.

Hakim said that KMC does not give sanction for carrying out construction of buildings on water bodies. He said that locals need to be aware of whether the ponds in their area are being filled up. Citizens can inform the KMC if they come across such activities.

Asked who would take responsibility of maintaining these ponds once pisciculture begins, Swapan Samaddar said that the local people in the wards will have to take the responsibility. Saving the environment has to be a collective effort, he added.