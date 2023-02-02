India’s democracy in danger, says Padma awardee Gayatri Chakravorty

kolkata: Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned literary and postcolonial theorist Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak inaugurated books on Fascism, historian Ranajit Guha, women voters and late eminent poet Sankha Ghosh on Thursday at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair. Noted art and cinema critic Samik Bandopadhyay and Anustup publisher Anil Acharya were also present along with author Sobhanlal Datta Gupta.



An activist in rural education and ecological social movements, Spivak was also elated to unveil a book, titled ‘Tagore without Illusion’ by Hitendra Mitra and other books on women labour. Bandyopadhyay also launched two books on thespian Badal Sarkar. All the books were published by Anustup.

Both Spivak and Bandopadhyay, alumni of Presidency College, went down a memory lane when they travelled in a double-decker bus to the institution. “The spark to protest that was ignited in Presidency College has remained with me till today,” said Spivak, who is known to have translated works of Jacques Derrida and several works of Mahasweta Devi. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Prize for translation in 1997.

Talking about Fascism, which she strongly feels about, Spavik said, “Democracy in India is in danger.” Bandopadhyay, too, echoed the same thoughts and said that they will continue to raise voices against Fascism.

At the Kolkata Book Fair, Spavik also announced that she has been chosen as the recipient of the ‘distinguished lifetime achievement award’ by the Columbia University Asian Faculty Association.