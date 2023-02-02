Illegal entry: 6 arrested from border

DARJEELING: The 41 Battalion of the Shashashtra Seema Bal, guarding the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki, detained 6 persons, including 2 Bangladesh nationals and 2 Indians.

The Bangladeshis had entered India illegally and were being harboured by the two Indians. The Indians were also in the process of providing them with illegal documents. All six have been arrested. “The SSB had detained those four Bangladeshi and 2 Indians while they were coming from Nepal to India and during interrogation it came to light that both the Indians accused were sheltering Bangladeshi and making fake Indian documents. The case is being initiated at the Khoribari police station,” stated Dr Santosh Nimbalkar, SP, Darjeeling.