Esplanade violence case: ISF MLA Naushad Siddique sent to judicial custody till Feb 15

ISF MLA Naushad Siddique on Wednesday was remanded to judicial custody till February 15 after he was produced at Bankshall Court in connection with the violence case in the Esplanade area on January 21.

Police on Wednesday claimed that after interrogating the ISF MLA, three more persons have been arrested. Also, several valuable information was found on Siddique’s mobile phone as well.

The Public Prosecutor on Wednesday again appealed for Siddique’s police remand while the MLA’s lawyer appealed for his bail. However, the magistrate rejected both the appeal and remanded Siddique to judicial custody.