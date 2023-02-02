CM likely to open 1st regional forensic science lab of Rarh Bengal today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the first regional forensic science laboratory of Rarh Bengal in Durgapur which will cater to the districts like West and East Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Murshidabad and will also help the district administrations to expedite investigations.

The Chief Minister will be launching several new projects besides the forensic lab from Burdwan on Thursday. It will reduce the pressure on the regional forensic science lab in Kolkata. The police administration in all these districts had to depend on the forensic lab in Kolkata while investigating various cases.

Sources said that once the new lab starts functioning it will immensely help the western districts and several parts of South Bengal. Various investigating agencies like CID and CBI have to depend on Kolkata’s lab to investigate cases.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the first regional forensic science laboratory of Rarh Bengal in Durgapur which will cater to the districts like West and East Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Murshidabad and will also help the district administrations to expedite investigations.

The Chief Minister will be launching several new projects besides the forensic lab from Burdwan on Thursday. It will reduce the pressure on the regional forensic science lab in Kolkata. The police administration in all these districts had to depend on the forensic lab in Kolkata while investigating various cases.

Sources said that once the new lab starts functioning it will immensely help the western districts and several parts of South Bengal. Various investigating agencies like CID and CBI have to depend on Kolkata’s lab to investigate cases.

The regional forensic science lab will help the police in several districts to crack the cases within a short time.

As there was a huge burden on the regional forensic lab in Kolkata, it would take longer for the police in various South Bengal districts to investigate a particular case. The new lab will cover the areas like Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj, Kulti, Jamuria, Pandabiswar.

Law and order in West Burdwan which consists of towns like Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj, Kulti, Jamuria and rural areas like Pandabeshwar, Barabni, has been a headache for the local administrations.

Due to the border areas of Jharkhand, criminals often enter these areas from outside. After becoming Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee laid special emphasis on law and order in the district. Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate was established.

Along with the laboratory, CM will also inaugurate a hybrid CCU in Durgapur from Thursday’s programme in Burdwan. Banerjee will also launch the CCU at Durgapur Divisional Hospital.

A total of 18 projects developed at a cost of over Rs 21 crore will be dedicated to the people. She may also lay the foundation stones of 29 projects and will inaugurate 18 projects in the industrial areas.

An approximate cost of the projects would be around

Rs 105 crore.

The regional forensic science lab will help the police in several districts to crack the cases within a short time.

As there was a huge burden on the regional forensic lab in Kolkata, it would take longer for the police in various South Bengal districts to investigate a particular case. The new lab will cover the areas like Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj, Kulti, Jamuria, Pandabiswar.

Law and order in West Burdwan which consists of towns like Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj, Kulti, Jamuria and rural areas like Pandabeshwar, Barabni, has been a headache for the local administrations.

Due to the border areas of Jharkhand, criminals often enter these areas from outside. After becoming Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee laid special emphasis on law and order in the district. Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate was established.

Along with the laboratory, CM will also inaugurate a hybrid CCU in Durgapur from Thursday’s programme in Burdwan. Banerjee will also launch the CCU at Durgapur Divisional Hospital.

A total of 18 projects developed at a cost of over Rs 21 crore will be dedicated to the people. She may also lay the foundation stones of 29 projects and will inaugurate 18 projects in the industrial areas.

An approximate cost of the projects would be around

Rs 105 crore.