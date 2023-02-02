CM lays foundation stones of 197 projects worth over Rs 500 crore

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday distributed public welfare services among the people of East Burdwan and West Burdwan, as well as inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 197 projects with an approximate budget of Rs 532.5 crore.



Reiterating that over 2.3 lakh people are receiving state government’s services in the two districts, Banerjee said that 36,000 students have been distributed cycles through the Sabooj Sathi initiative, Lakshmir Bhandar has been extended to 38,000 women, Kanyashree to 7,000 girls, Krishak Bandhu to 52,000 farmers, Khadya Sathi to 35,000 people, Swasthya Sathi cards to 23,000 people, Aikyashree to 4,600 people, and Chokher Alo to 9,000 people.She maintained that Raniganj is in a vulnerable state. “We have raised this issue to ECL and the Central Government as the area can witness landslides anytime. We have proposed to construct 29,000 houses. But the Centre is not releasing funds for the same,” she added.

Banerjee also launched the new Regional Forensic Laboratory in Durgapur. The people living here won’t have to travel to Kolkata for forensic tests. We have spent Rs 4 crore on this project,” Banerjee said.

Talking about the major projects in the district, Banerjee said that a bridge was being constructed in East Budrwan which will connect Kalna and Shantipur in Nadia at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.”

“We are also constructing another road that will connect Medinipur, Bardhaman, and North Bengal. For this, we have spent over Rs 3,000 crore. When Damodar Valley Corporation releases water, the adjoining areas get flooded. Keeping this in mind, we have undertaken a project worth Rs 2,680 crore to tackle the issue. Around 30 lakh people in Bardhaman, Hooghly, Bankura, and Howrah will benefit from this,” she added.According to Banerjee, the state is spending Rs 165 crore to construct a bridge over Ajay River. “We have also constructed another bridge in Panagarh and Ilambazar. In Andal, we are constructing a Thermal Power Plant. We have already provided 10 acre land for the project,”she said.Banerjee who inaugurated the prestigious Kanchan Utsav in East Burdwan on Thursday urged one and all to be a part of the programme and make it a grand success.She said that under the Jal Swapna scheme, over 11 lakh households in East Burdwan will receive direct water supply. “Till date, 4 lakh households have already started receiving it. By 2024, the entire State will have access to piped-water,” she added.