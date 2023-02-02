Balurghat: Process of giving new piped water connections to households resumes

Balurghat: With the aim to provide all the households under Balurghat civic body piped drinking water facility, the Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat Municipality resumed the new water connectivity to the households from Wednesday afternoon.



The civic officials, engineers and councillors-led by the chairman Ashok Mitra on Wednesday afternoon provided a new connection to such a household located at College Para area. Speaking to the reporters, Mitra said: “We have resumed the water connection to the new households from Wednesday. The process of providing the new connection had earlier stopped due to some technical compulsions. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the project of home-service drinking water facility for Balurghat civic residents in an administrative review meeting which was conducted in Malda’s Gazole.”

According to him, the new pipelines will be set up in those areas where it is required.Mitra said all the households will get the same facility by the end of this year.

According to a civic official, the civic authority will also set up metres to the households in order to restrict the wastage of water.“Of 25 wards, the new connectivity will be given to the households of 22 wards initially. All the 22 wards have been divided into four zones. As many as 16,318 new households will be given the water connection. Many lanes are still devoid of pipelines and we are trying to set up new pipelines in those areas soon. At the initial stage, the new connectivity will be given to the households where the pipelines are already there,” said the official.

The official said the work order for two zones was already provided while the work order for the rest of two zones will be given shortly. “Around 6000 households have been given the piped water connections so far. We have set a target to provide another 16,318 new households under this category covering 22 wards under four specific zones. A fund of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for it,” he added.