46 yrs later, Governor Ananda Bose meets former colleague

JALPAIGURI/ SILIGURI/ COOCH BEHAR: Visiting an old colleague and his old workplace after 46 years formed part of the itinerary of Governor CV Ananda Bose who arrived at NJP on Thursday on a three-day visit to North Bengal.



In Jalpaiguri, the Governor visited the house of a former colleague Ashok Roychowdhury, at No. 4 Goomty, Old Masjid area of Jalpaiguri town. Ananda Bose had worked with him at the State Bank of India.An overwhelmed Roychowdhury showered the Governor with gifts. The Governor too presented his friend with a book written by him. After the meeting, the Governor returned to Siliguri where he will be staying at the State Guest House. On Friday he will again be going to Jalpaiguri.In 1977 after clearing the IAS examination, Governor Bose joined the State Bank as a probationary officer in Kolkata and then in Jalpaiguri as the first probationary officer.

Ananda Bose worked for a few months as a probationary officer in the main branch of the State Bank at Jalpaiguri Club Road. Roychowdhury was his colleague here.According to Jalpaiguri State Bank sources, in 1977, the old building of the State Bank existed then. Built during the British era, the top floor of that old building is now being used as a manager’s bungalow. A new building has come up adjacent to that. The State Bank of India is all geared up for the Governor’s scheduled visit on February 3. A fresh coat of paint has given the old as well as the new building a grand look. Weeds have been cleared from the garden in front of the building.

“Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived at Japaiguri district on February 2. On February 3 he will participate in multiple events in Jalpaiguri town,” stated District Magistrate Moumita Godara Bose. The day will start with a visit to the Missionaries of Charity at Assam More at 11 am. After that, he will come to the main branch of State Bank on Club Road. The Governor is staying at the Jalpaiguri Circuit House.Accompanied by his wife, the Governor on a three-day visit arrived at New Jalpaiguri Railway station by Uttarbanga Express on Thursday. He then visited the Indo-Bangladesh Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Fulbari in Jalpaiguri. The Border Security Force (BSF) of the 176 Battalion welcomed him and presented a Guard of Honour. The Governor then visited the Border Out Post (BOP). There he held a meeting with the BSF IG North Bengal Frontier Ajay Singh and also addressed the troopers. After the visit, he drove down the International Boundary Border Road (IBBR). Governor said: “This is my maiden visit to North Bengal. This visit is a part of my efforts to understand life in the border areas. I have seen the area and talked to the troopers about their life, experiences and problems.”