2-day ‘Loan Mela’ inaugurated

SILIGURI: The State Bank of India has organised a two-day ‘Loan Mela’ namely “SB/ LOAN UTSAV” at Baghajain Park in Siliguri. The Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb inaugurated the Utsav on Thursday. The Mela will end on February 3.



In the mela, the reputed Car dealers & Builders of the city have participated and displayed their products. The event provides the people to interact with bank for different issues and also gives a chance to communicate with reputed Builders or Car Dealers at the same place. The customers are getting spot in-principal sanction letter on their financial needs with attractive rate of interest. Shri Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager, Kolkata Circle graced the occasion along with the presence of Virendra Singh.

Deputy General Manager (Siliguri Module) Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Regional Manager (Il) & other officials of Siliguri based branches. They expect that there will be more than 10000 footfalls in two days of the loan mela.