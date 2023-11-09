Youth shot dead in Titagarh

A youth was shot dead by a few miscreants at Titagarh in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. Two people have been arrested in the case.

The deceased, identified as Md. Hasan, was standing on the road near his house when he was shot. According to sources, Hasan, an accused in a criminal case, was granted bail about two months ago. On Wednesday he was shot thrice by miscreants. Local residents rushed Hasan to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. As Hasan was involved in alleged anti-social activities in the area, police suspect that the shootout was an outcome of area domination by his rival group. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.