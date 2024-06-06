Youth held for raping minor

Siliguri: A 21-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor after forcing her to consume alcoholic drinks. The incident caused a stir in Ghoshpukur in Phansidewa block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The accused has been identified as Hemant Vijaya, a resident of Fakirdwip area in Ghoshpukur.



According to police, on June 2, the accused who was known to the minor took her to an area adjacent to Tirhana Tea Garden in Ghoshpukur area where he allegedly made her consume alcohol and later raped her.

The minor narrated the whole incident to her family after returning home.

Later, her physical condition deteriorated. First she was rushed to Phansidewa Rural Hospital for treatment. As her condition worsened further, she was admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Currently, the minor is undergoing treatment in the hospital. On Tuesday night, family members of the minor lodged a written complaint at the Ghoshpukur outpost and the accused was arrested from his home the same night. The accused was booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced at Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday.