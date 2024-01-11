Youth held for drunk driving and creating nuisance

A youth created a scene by parking his car in the middle of the C R Avenue in Jorasanko area after hitting a cycle van in an inebriated condition on Wednesday morning.

Police later arrested the driver and initiated a case against him.

According to sources, the accused identified as Parikshit Jain Gupta of Uttar Pradesh was driving a sedan. Near the C R Avenue and Zakaria Street Crossing, the car collided with a cycle van around 8:45 am. As soon as the collision took place, Gupta came out of the car and got involved in an altercation with the cycle van puller.

It is alleged that Gupta parked his car in the middle of C R Avenue and climbed up to the roof and started dancing. As a result of the nuisance, massive traffic congestion took place.

A few moments later, cops of Jorasanko Police Station arrived and directed Gupta to come down but he sat on the bonnet of the car and refused to leave the place and handover the car keys to the cops. Later, he was taken to the police station and his car was also seized. Gupta was arrested and also slapped with a fine under the 185 Motor Vehicles Act.