Yoga instructors to be deployed in over 540 Ayush Health & Wellness Centres

kolkata: State Health department has directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) and also the chief medical officers of health in the districts to deploy Yoga instructors in all the Ayush health and wellness centres.



More than 540 Ayush Health and Wellness centres would get yoga instructors. The department has also issued operational guidelines for Ayush Health and Wellness centres. A recent order has been issued urging these centres to deploy yoga instructors on contractual or temporary basis. There will be a selection committee in each district.

The committee will consist of DMs, CMoH, DMO ayush and an expert from the Yoga council.

The district-level committee will finalise the names of the candidates maintaining transparency at various levels of recruitment.

Health department has also issued guidelines to the various district health officials asking them to identify Ayush dispensaries and sub-health centres so that they can be upgraded into Ayush Health and wellness centres with better infrastructure. The main purpose is to ensure better Ayush services to more people in the villages.

Health department has written to the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in various districts urging them to renovate the Ayush specialty clinics so that better health services can be provided to the people in those districts.

The CMoHs of Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Malda, Nadia, Howrah, Birbhum, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, East Burdwan, West Midnapore have been asked to undertake steps for enhancing the existing infrastructure.Health department has a plan to set up around 600 Ayush health and wellness centres within 2024-25. There are around 271existing Ayush facilities across the state.

The state Ayush directorate has already signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) with the national Ayush Mission to upgrade infrastructure of all the existing Ayush dispensaries so that more number of patients can be catered in the Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (HWC)