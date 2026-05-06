Writers’ Building revamp awaits govt nod after BJP’s electoral victory

Kolkata: In the backdrop of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including state president Samik Bhattacharya, claiming in multiple interviews that their government will function from Writers’ Building (Mahakaran), the state government is awaiting an official order on the modalities and timeline for completion of the ongoing renovation work.



Until 2013, the state administration operated from the Writers’ Building, after which most departments were shifted to Nabanna. However, the building was never entirely shut. Several key departments continue to function from the historic premises, including parts of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Agriculture, Public Works Department (PWD), Law and Judicial Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department. On Tuesday, officials were seen allowing employees entry after security checks, indicating renewed administrative activity at the site. According to sources, although renovation work was initiated in 2021 following consultations with the heritage committee and experts, several infrastructural issues persist.

The Chief Minister’s chamber and a small meeting room on the second floor are still under construction.

Officials posted at Mahakaran pointed to inadequate basic amenities. Several toilets, particularly on the ground floor, reportedly lack an adequate water supply, forcing female employees to use facilities on upper floors.

Complaints have also been raised over poor waste management, with garbage often left uncleared and attracting stray animals. Plaster and paint continue to peel off in various parts of the building, reflecting its deteriorating condition. Work is ongoing in sections such as the Rotunda balcony, with efforts being made to preserve the heritage structure. Although a modern lift has been installed, it remains non-functional.Compared to the second floor, the third floor is relatively more prepared for use. However, large portions of the main building and several balconies remain in a dilapidated state and await restoration.

Officials from the state administration conducted inspections on Tuesday to assess the situation. The building also houses multiple canteens and a designated press corner.

“We are awaiting instructions from the state government regarding the modalities and timeline for completion of the work and will proceed accordingly,” a senior official of the state PWD said.