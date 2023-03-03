Within 12 hrs of plaint, Cyber Cell recovers Rs 22 lakh in fraud case

KOLKATA: The Central Division Cyber Cell successfully recovered Rs 22 lakh on Thursday within 12 hours of a complaint in connection with online fraud.



The complainant identified as Maliram Banwarilal, who lives at Posta police station area had received a message at around 10 pm on Wednesday instructing him to update his HDFC bank KYC with PAN number. The message included a link. Banwarilal started filling up the form that appeared after he clicked on the link but left it midway after getting suspicious of the authenticity of the message.

After sometime he received a phone call, wherein a person informed that if he does not complete filling the form, a certain amount will be debited. Thereafter, the complainant called the HDFC bank’s customer service, which informed him that Rs 22 lakh has been debited from his account.

The complainant first went to Posta police station to lodge a complaint and then to Central Division Cyber Cell at around 12:30 am.

Prompt action was taken by Sgt Somenath Ghosh of Central Division Cyber Cell. By Thursday morning, Central Division Cyber Cell was able to successfully recover the

debited amount.