With no. of cases on the rise, CS to hold dengue review meet

Kolkata: State government may issue guidelines before Puja to check the spread of dengue infection and make people aware.



As dengue cases are on the rise, Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi may hold dengue review meetings with the secretaries of various departments and the District Magistrates (DM).

Over 10,000 dengue cases have been reported in the state in the last one week. Health department is apprehensive that the number may go up during Puja if accumulated rain water is not cleared. Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim will hold a meeting with 128 municipalities on Tuesday. State Panchayat and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar will hold a workshop at Biswa Bangla Convention which will also focus on dengue.

All the DMs and Chief Medical Officers of health in the districts have already been directed to ensure fever clinics and dengue testing facilities remain operational 24x7 at the government facilities in the affected areas. Leaves of all the officials/staff associated with dengue management across the state have been cancelled till the situation improves. The DMs have been directed to hold immediate meetings with all the councillors of all the affected urban local bodies and ensure that all the preventive steps are taken.

Dwivedi earlier held a dengue meeting towards the end of the last month. All the civic bodies have been asked to take up focused and intensive cleaning at all the hotspots immediately based on entomological alerts. They were also asked to emphasise the removal of scrap materials, and management of construction sites, closed factory premises and vacant lands.

According to health department sources, the district observers’ team will visit both the private and government medical facilities to conduct proper dengue management. All private clinical establishments have been requested to follow the state guidelines regarding dengue case management.

It was learnt that more than 45,000 people across Bengal have so far been infected with dengue this season. Health officials apprehend that if the rainwater is accumulated the situation may worsen during Puja. The officials have already pointed out that rainfall has further aggravated the situation.