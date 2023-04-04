Will take strict action against potato black marketers: Min

jalpaiguri: State Agricultural minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday said some dishonest businessmen were forcing farmers to sell potatoes at a lower price. He made the statement in Jalpaiguri. The Agriculture minister instructed officials to take strict measures to prevent unscrupulous traders from taking advantage of potato farmers who are struggling to find buyers.



On Tuesday, Chattopadhyay visited the Jalpaiguri Circuit House before attending a convocation ceremony at the Agriculture University in Cooch Behar.

Speaking to media persons, he stated: “Farmers should never have to sell their produce at distressed prices and that the Department of Agriculture will monitor the situation closely. No businessmen should force potato farmers to sell potatoes at a lower price than the government’s fixed price.”

The Agriculture minister cautioned that strict action will be taken against such unscrupulous businessmen. “We will take strong steps against such unethical practices. As we all know, the state government has taken strict action against the black-marketers of fertilisers. Now, strong measures will be taken against the black marketers of potatoes as well.’’

The minister announced plans to increase the number of cold storages in the district, with funding from the Agricultural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Small and medium-sized cold storages will be constructed instead of large ones to benefit more farmers. The minister accused some unethical businessmen of manipulating potato prices by hoarding potato bonds in cold storage. The officials of the Agriculture department have been asked to take strict measures in this regard.

Later during the day, the minister traveled from the Jalpaiguri Circuit House to Cooch Behar, where he held a meeting with officials from three districts and participated in the agricultural university’s outreach programme.