Will not attend Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s court: Cal High Court Bar Association

Kolkata: The Bar Association of Calcutta High Court (HC) has written to the Chief Justice stating that it will not attend the Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tuesday, alleging that a lawyer was mistreated and sent to civil custody for contempt of court by the judge during the hearing of a matter.



A division bench granted an interim stay on operation of the order of Justice Gangopadhyay allowing a letter by the lawyer to be treated as an appeal, while noting that a copy of the single judge’s order was not yet uploaded in the official server.

The HC Bar Association had written to Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam to withdraw all judicial work from Justice Gangopadhyay and had resolved to not enter his courtroom till an apology was tendered to the lawyer and members of the Bar.

According to reports, the judge was absent in court on Tuesday and all the cases scheduled in his court were shifted to the single Bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharya. However, according to the list — uploaded to the HC website on December 18 — of cases for hearing on Tuesday under the Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri, Justice Gangopadhyay was scheduled to sit from 10:30 am through

virtual mode.

A Bench of the High Court was constituted to assemble beyond the judicial hour to hear the instant Mandamus Appeal registered based on the letter by a practising Advocate assailing order passed by a Single Bench which directed him to be taken into custody and undergo three days of civil imprisonment.

The Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya stayed the direction for the

lawyer’s arrest.

While ordering a stay on the arrest, the Bench also directed the appellant to file an affidavit disclosing all the facts as disclosed in the said letter

by Monday.

The appellant stated in his appeal that he was appearing for the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission in a matter before the court of Justice Gangopadhyay when the incident happened.