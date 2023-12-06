Will create new posts for protesting job aspirants: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said that the state will be creating new posts for recruitment of the agitating teacher aspirants and will recruit them as and when the judiciary provides its nod.



“The School Service Commission and the state Primary Board come out with vacancies every year and accordingly applications are received and examinations are conducted. The new recruitments will be made to fill up these vacancies,” Basu said.

The minister informed that presently the total number of vacancies in state schools stands at 781. The total number of vacancies in the Higher Secondary level is 13, at the Madhyamik level (class IX and X) it is 28, in the Upper Primary it is 473 and in the Primary section, it stands at 267.

The minister rubbished claims made by the BJP that the total vacant posts is 3 lakh. “I had said in the state Assembly that the total number of teaching posts is 3 lakh and they (the BJP) messed it up with vacancies,” he added.

Strongly reacting to the claim made by Union minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in the Parliament that Bengal has misappropriated Rs 4,000 crore under the mid-day meal scheme, Basu said: “The statement is simply out of political vendetta. The Central team visited every district in the state and monitored the distribution and quality of food offered in mid-day meals and their report states that Bengal is among the leading states in this respect.”

Further reacting to Pradhan’s statement that a CBI probe has been initiated in this mid-day meal sphere, Basu said that the Centre is bent upon bulldozing and humiliating Bengal, so any probe is welcome.