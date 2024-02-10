Weatherman preWeatherman predicts rain on Saraswati Pujadicts rain on Saraswati Puja

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that there is a possibility of rains in South Bengal districts on the day of Saraswati Puja.



The state has seen a sudden drop in the temperature in the past few days. The MeT office said that temperature has gone down by 2-5 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts in the past couple of days giving a feeling of cold to the city dwellers. Kolkata on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 15.2 degree Celsius. Mercury on last Tuesday jumped by 3 degrees Celsius in Kolkata. The lowest temperature was registered at 21.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning.

Due to low pressure, several districts in South Bengal may receive rainfall on Wednesday. Lowest temperature may remain around 20 degrees Celsius in the city on the day of Saraswati puja while the highest temperature may hover around 28-29 degree Celsius, the MeT office said. Due to western disturbances temperature had shot up in the past few days in Bengal.

The city saw its lowest temperature at around 18 degrees Celsius last Sunday following which mercury started climbing up. The highest temperature in the city stood at 28.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday.