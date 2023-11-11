Waterways: ‘Expecting investment of Rs 5K crore in next three years’

Kolkata: New initiatives are being taken in the transport sector to improve the cargo movement through waterways by state, transport department’s principal secretary Saumitra Mohan said, during the Logistics Conclave 2023 on Friday.



Mohan also stated that through the public-private initiative, they are expecting an investment of Rs 5000 crore in the next three years for developing waterways and surface transport.

He said that a World Bank fund is being utilised to float jetties along the Ganga from Nurpur in South 24-Parganas to Tribein in Hooghly. These jetties can be utilised for the proposed roro (roll on roll off) services which can carry trucks and buses across the river. “We are identifying suitable locations to start roro services,” Mohan said.

The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) proposed starting roro services on which the state government has started acting.

The principal secretary said that the department has received a proposal to establish a roro service along the Raichak-Kukrahati section. “We have put up our team on the job. They will be doing a survey. When you talk about roro, it is not just about the construction of jetty and ferry ghat or the vessels that one drives, you also have to think about the connectivity. We are trying to find out the exact suitable location where we can have the roro,” he said.

“Government wants to launch 1200 e-buses but there are obstacles due to some litigation. At present, 100 e-buses are operating in the state,” Mohan said. The Conclave organised by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and

Industry was titled ‘Evolving Contours of Logistics’. Other speakers included Braithwaite & Co. Ltd CMD, Yatish Kumar, who is also holding the position of Chief Workshop Manager in Liluah Workshop and Adika Ratna Seakhar, CMD, Balmer Lawrie and Co. Limited. Lavesh Poddar, Chairman, Council on Transport, Shipping and Logistics.