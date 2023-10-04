‘Verify facts before criticising’: Trinamool hits out at Giriraj

Kolkata: On a day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders along with deprived job card holders led by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sat on a dharna — demanding the release of Bengal’s funds — at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the ruling TMC



rejecting the allegations of corruption in MGNREGA levelled by Union minister Giriraj Singh, said that the minister undermined the struggles of the state’s poor.

Earlier, Singh alleged that 25 lakh fake job cards were issued in the state, and the Centre was considering a CBI investigation into it.

“Mr Giriraj Singh should verify his facts before criticizing the Government of West Bengal and undermining the struggles of hundreds of thousands of deprived rural poor. Increasing funding over a ten-year period is not an act of charity but a necessity considering the changes in demographics, the economy, and the rising cost of living,” the TMC posted on X.

The state government compiled a list of 11.36 lakh eligible beneficiaries under Awas Yojana, and submitted it to the Centre in November

2022, it said.

“After a thorough investigation by 69 Central Teams, it was determined that there were no major irregularities in the housing scheme. However, funds amounting to Rs 8,141 crore have not been released,” it claimed.

“Similarly, despite 48 Central teams assessing the implementation of MGNREGA and the state government’s compliance, funds worth Rs 6,907 crore have not been released,” it said.

The TMC contended that Singh’s claim that the Centre had not withheld funds was baseless.

“The sudden demand of a CBI probe while the State leadership along with the deprived beneficiaries are protesting in Delhi, seems oddly-timed. Why deprive the people for so long if an investigation was needed all this time? Clearly, the BJP cannot look the people in the eye and justify their vendetta politics, so now they’re grasping at straws, scared out of their wits,” it said.

“Lastly, if we’re talking about investigations, let’s not forget how the Centre conveniently uses its caged parrots, ED & CBI to continuously harass opposition leaders, while overlooking instances of widespread corruption in the implementation of Central Schemes in BJP-ruled states,” it added.