Vehicles with tax dues will not get PUCC from Nov 1

Kolkata: Vehicles with tax dues and pending traffic fines will not be allowed to get pollution under control certificates (PUCCs) from November 1, according to a West Bengal government notification.

State Transport Department has directed all auto emission testing centres to issue PUCCs to vehicles only after ensuring that all dues are cleared.

A notification issued by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said auto emission testing centres (AETC) should entertain only those vehicles for PUCC, which are free from any demand such as tax, fine, penalty, pending e-challan, etc.

The AETC shall be liable to be penalised if they issue PUCCs to vehicles with tax dues, it said.

The notification said the Environment Department and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board have consented to this new system under which “AETC will issue PUCCs to vehicles only after ensuring that all pending tax dues are cleared”.

The new system of issuance of PUCC will be effective from November 1, it added.