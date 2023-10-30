VBU, TMC lock horns over ‘heritage plaque’ controversy

Kolkata: Matters involving the demand of installation of a heritage plaque dedicated to Rabindrabnath Tagore at Visva Bharati University (VBU) took a bitter turn on Sunday as the university’s vice-chancellor (V-C), Bidyut Chakraborty wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding that the state government give back control of the 3-km road that passes through the institution.



Reacting to the V-C’s letter, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that he is behaving like a “fourth category BJP cadre”. He said that such remarks cannot be that of a V-C and that he is a disgrace to the university and is damaging its reputation.

Commenting on the political remarks, Ghosh questioned whether the V-C is blind to the incidents of corruption in BJP-ruled states or whether he has forgotten that many who robbed the people of this country have been allegedly given safe passage to escape to foreign countries by the BJP-led Union government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Centre to immediately remove plaques that do not bear the name of the Nobel laureate to notify the heritage status of Santiniketan conferred by UNESCO.

Controversy erupted after at least two plaques were recently installed on the varsity campus bearing the name of PM Modi, the Chancellor of the university, and Bidyut Chakraborty, V-C, to notify UNESCO’s recognition of Santiniketan as a ‘World Heritage Site’.

TMC has started an agitation outside the varsity and seeks to continue with it till the demands are fulfilled.

Party leaders on Sunday said that it was shocking to see how the university authorities are “shamelessly” sticking to their stand and have still not removed the plaques and replaced it with one dedicated to the bard.

Amid this, on Sunday, V-C Bidyut Chakraborty is learnt to have penned a letter to Mamata demanding that the state government give back control of the 3-km road that passes through Visva-Bharati which was given control of it by the state government in 2017. In 2021, the state government reportedly took back control of the road belonging to it after locals complained that they were being denied access. In this letter, the V-C is learnt to have told Banerjee that several of her party leaders and ministers are now in jail.

Chakraborty said that nothing is permanent and he too shall have to leave the V-C post someday and likewise the Chief Minister too may have to leave her post if her party loses the 2026 Assembly polls.