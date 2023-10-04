Vacant premises under lock & key in S Kolkata major hurdle for KMC

Kolkata: Even as dengue cases in the city have seen a dip according to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities, locked-up properties and vacant lands, especially in south Kolkata, are continuing to pose an obstacle to the civic body’s anti-dengue drive.



The city registered another dengue death on Monday where a resident of Thakurpukur succumbed to the disease. A PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday where it was alleged that exact death statistics are not being shared by the state government with the Centre. It also requested the court to issue directions to municipal bodies for the proper execution of cleaning and drainage work.

The civic body has been conducting anti-dengue drives in the city since the beginning of the year but dengue cases, like every year, witnessed a spurt during the monsoon. KMC health officials believe that the cases may see another spurt during the receding phase of monsoon. However, vector control workers are finding it difficult to access many premises which are under lock and key while their owners cannot be reached. According to an official, most of such properties are located in South Kolkata. Such properties have also become a dumping ground for locals who chuck their garbage on such premises. People have shifted the blame on KMC alleging that no cleaning work is being done despite complaining to local councillors who also remain unavailable most of the time.

After the recent death of a minor in the Bijoygarh area, the councillor had said locked-up properties in the area are also the reason for dengue cases. “These properties are not cleaned and during monsoon, rainwater has accumulated in the garbage, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We are not being able to access such properties for cleaning,” the councillor had alleged.

Even as KMC has instructed that in such properties KMC can seek the help of police to break the lock and clean the premises while keeping two noted citizens of the area as witnesses, sources said the step is difficult since in certain properties stakeholders have gone to court raising allegations of trespassing. In the city, Borough 10 and 12 have registered most cases. Mayor Firhad Hakim remarked last week that the number of cases is 4779. There has been a nominal percentage decrease but KMC is not letting its guard down, assured the Mayor.