Urban dev dept mulls holding audit of its staff

Kolkata: In the wake of allegations of recruitment corruption in municipal bodies in the state, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department is mulling staff audits in all the civic bodies.



The ED is said to have stumbled across evidence during their search at the Salt Lake property of a private promoter Ayan Seal in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The Central probe agency sleuths have reportedly uncovered several crucial documents relating to copies of advertisements for recruitment for different positions in different municipalities in the state and even some copies of appointment letters.

Sources said that these documents were recovered from the hard disc of Seal’s personal computer at his residence during the search.

Amid allegations of a scam in the recruitment of more than 5000 employees in over 60 municipal bodies in the state, UDMA department minister Firhad Hakim had ordered an internal departmental enquiry.

Sources in UDMA confirmed that a staff audit is likely to be initiated to probe the irregularities. The audit will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, audits will be undertaken in municipal bodies surrounding Kolkata. In the second phase, it will involve South Bengal and in the third phase North Bengal.