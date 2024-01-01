Unidentified body found near Shasan Road Rly Stn

Kolkata: Body of a youth was found near platform number two of Shasan Road Railway Station in Baruipur with cut injuries. The police have sent it for autopsy.



The body of an unidentified youth was found by passengers on Sunday morning. The arms and throat of the deceased had deep cuts. According to the preliminary investigation, the youth may have been murdered. The details of the case are yet to be ascertained.

During the probe, the police initially believed that the deceased may have been murdered near the platform but are also looking into whether he was killed elsewhere and the body was dumped there.