Under-trial prisoner escapes from R G Kar Hosp

Tension spread at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital after an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) fled from his bed on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the UTP identified as Md. Sajid of Hatiara was arrested about a week ago by the cops of Eco Park Police Station on charges of making preparations to commit dacoity (399 IPC). He was produced before the Barasat CJM Court and was remanded to judicial custody. Later Sajid was taken to Dum Dum Correctional Home.

Recently, Sajid was admitted to the R G Kar Hospital as he was feeling unwell on November 4. He was admitted to bed number 16 of CBOBS ward. Two wardens of the correctional home were deployed to the hospital to keep an eye on Sajid.

On Monday around 8:30 am, one of the wardens spotted that Sajid was not in his bed. Immediately they started looking for him and later informed the police outpost inside the hospital.

Sources informed that a case has been registered at the Talla Police Station by the correctional home authority. Also, the wardens have been suspended.

“A complaint has been registered at the local police station. The wardens have been suspended and departmental inquiry will be initiated against them,” said a senior official of the Correctional Administration department.